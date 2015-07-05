Nani close to Fenerbahce move
Portugal international Nani appears close to completing his move from Manchester United to Fenerbahce.
Manchester United attacker Nani is expected to arrive in Istanbul on Sunday, with a move to Fenerbahce seemingly imminent.
The 28-year-old was on loan at Sporting Lisbon during the 2014-15 campaign, making 27 Primeira Liga appearances.
But he is seemingly Turkey-bound, after Fenerbahce confirmed negotiations with Nani and United over a move.
The club said they expected the Portugal international to land in Istanbul on Sunday.
Nani could be joined by Robin van Persie, who has been heavily linked with a move to Fenerbahce.
The pair would be following Lukas Podolski to Turkey, with the former Arsenal forward having joined Galatasaray.
Fenerbahce, who were Turkish Super Lig runners-up last season, have also added Simon Kjaer from Lille to their squad.
