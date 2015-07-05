Nani close to Fenerbahce move

Manchester United attacker Nani is expected to arrive in Istanbul on Sunday, with a move to Fenerbahce seemingly imminent.

The 28-year-old was on loan at Sporting Lisbon during the 2014-15 campaign, making 27 Primeira Liga appearances.

But he is seemingly Turkey-bound, after Fenerbahce confirmed negotiations with Nani and United over a move.

The club said they expected the Portugal international to land in Istanbul on Sunday.

Nani could be joined by Robin van Persie, who has been heavily linked with a move to Fenerbahce.

The pair would be following Lukas Podolski to Turkey, with the former Arsenal forward having joined Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce, who were Turkish Super Lig runners-up last season, have also added Simon Kjaer from Lille to their squad.