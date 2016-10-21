Nani hails 'special' Messi

Valencia attacker Nani talked up the "special" Lionel Messi ahead of his team's meeting with Barcelona in LaLiga on Saturday.

Messi has returned from a groin injury in scintillating form, scoring four times in two games – including a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Nani knows the threat posed by the Barca star ahead of the clash between the teams at the Mestalla.

"Messi is a special player and few compare," he said.

However, Nani also took the chance to praise his Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said: "We know we have Cristiano, contesting all year the Golden Ball with Messi.

"But it's not until the end that we know who is the best in the world."

Valencia have recovered slightly in LaLiga, sitting 14th in the table after winning three of their past four league matches.