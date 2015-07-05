Nani relishing Fenerbahce opportunity

Portugal international winger Nani is ready for a new opportunity at Fenerbahce after arriving in Istanbul to complete his switch from Manchester United.

Nani was mobbed by supporters as he touched down in the Turkish capital on Sunday ahead of a medical.

The 28-year-old, who could be joined by former United team-mate Robin van Persie at Fener, told the club's official website: "I really am very happy to be here now.

"I see this as a new opportunity in my career. This is an opportunity for me to show myself. I want to be successful.

"I've seen all these fans coming out for me and I was really happy. I want to show them my best football. I always do the best that I can."

Nani, who spent eight years at Old Trafford, was on loan at Sporting Lisbon during the 2014-15 season, making 27 Primeira Liga appearances.

"Fenerbahce are a club I have always known. Fener is a club that aims high," he added.

"With the national team I play with Bruno Alves and Raul Meireles and it is very nice for me to come here and feel like I have family. I hope I can quickly fit in."