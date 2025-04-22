Manchester United have agreed a 'deal in principle' to sign Victor Osimhen – as a replacement for Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund, who is Manchester United's sixth-most expensive signing ever, has scored just eight goals this season and has looked relatively unimpressive during Ruben Amorim's tutelage thus far.

A move for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha has been touted, with the Red Devils already making tracks to sign him amid talk he could be signed for just £62.5 million this summer.

Manchester United looking to replace Rasmus Hojlund with Victor Osimhen

It's been a difficult campaign for Rasmus Hojlund in front of goal (Image credit: Alamy)

A swapping of manager, and thus system, has proved a lot for Hojlund at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's 4-2-3-1 is entirely different to the 3-4-2-1 implemented by Amorim and thus the Dane has struggled.

Fellow forward Joshua Zirkzee, who is now out for the season, had helped to soften that burden, but even he has failed to live up to his promise. With goals drying up, it looks as though INEOS are now ready to act.

Joshua Zirkzee has just seven goals to his name this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TuttoSport, Manchester United now have an ‘agreement in principle’ with Osimhen’s entourage over the striker’s salary, despite advances from Juventus.

Osimhen, who was exiled from Napoili in the summer, is currently on loan in Turkey with Galatasary, but the Turkish outfit are likely to be unable to afford his transfer fee, despite wanting to keep him beyond this season.

Arsenal, Juventus and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for the Nigerian international, but it now seems as if Amorim's side have emerged as a front-runner to sign him in 2025.

The report iterates the Red Devils have to pay the Osimhen €75m (£64.2m) release clause, applicable to clubs outside of Italy. United are described as ‘increasingly intent’ on bringing the striker to Old Trafford.

Could we see Victor Osimhen at Old Trafford next season? (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Osimhen's fee may prove a key sticking point this summer, especially given how publicised it is that Manchester United are tredding carefully next to PSR and FFP limitations. We can't see this one happening.

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they take on Bournemouth.