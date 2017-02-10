Napoli 2 Genoa 0: Sarri's men go second

Napoli climbed to second in Serie A with a 2-0 victory over Genoa on Friday.

Maurizio Sarri's side were held to a goalless draw at the Luigi Ferraris in September but goals from Piotr Zielinksi and Emanuele Giaccherini preserved an impressive home record against their visitors.

Zielinski broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half when he guided a shot into the bottom-right corner from 15 yards.

Giaccherini then marked his first league start for Napoli with a goal, wrapping up the three points with a simple tap-in after Dries Mertens squared across the six-yard box.

Faouzi Ghoulam's free-kick drew a diving save from Eugenio Lamanna nine minutes from time, but Napoli had to settle for a two-goal margin.

Napoli are now unbeaten in eight home league matches against Genoa and go one point ahead of Roma in second, with leaders Juventus a further six points in front.

Roma and Juve visit Crotone and Cagliari respectively on Sunday.