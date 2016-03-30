Napoli boycott TV station over Higuain transfer claims

Napoli have announced they will boycott broadcaster Mediaset Premium following claims that Gonzalo Higuain has refused a new contract.

Higuain has been in electric form for Maurizio Sarri's side this season and it has led to him being linked with a potential move to Bayern Munich.

A report broadcast by Mediaset claimed the Argentina international has told Napoli he will not extend his contract at the Stadio San Paolo, meaning club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is resigned to selling him for less than his release clause, reported to be worth €96million.

Napoli took exception to the claims and have stated they will no longer permit interviews with the broadcaster, regardless of any pre-existing agreements.

"Napoli are appalled by Paolo Bargiggia's service which was broadcast on Mediaset, telling a series of falsehoods regarding the employment relationship between Gonzalo Higuain and SSCN," a club statement released on Wednesday read.

"[It was] a service devoid of truthfulness and packaged without respecting any journalistic rule. No source exists which can confirm what Bargiggia says.

"Mediaset has been revolutionary in the context of Italian journalism: those times, unfortunately, are far away.

"Napoli is required, with immediate effect, to terminate immediately the journalistic relationship with Mediaset's sports networks, which therefore means our members can no longer grant interviews, even at the stadium, regardless of any trade agreement.

"Napoli and its fans are not afraid of major powers and those who wish to destabilise a relaxed environment. They do demand respect."