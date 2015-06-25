Napoli buy out Jorginho rights

Napoli have bought the remaining rights to Brazilian midfielder Jorginho from the player's former club Verona.

The 23-year-old moved from Verona to the Stadio San Paolo on a co-ownership deal in January last year, having helped Verona make a promising start to their Serie A return.

The player made 33 appearances in his first full campaign at Napoli and the club have opted to purchase the remainder of his rights, with the days of co-ownership coming to an end in Italy.

Jorginho will likely play a key role in Maurizio Sarri's debut campaign at the club after the former Empoli boss took over from Rafael Benitez earlier this month.

Sarri has already seen goalkeeper Pepe Reina and midfielder Mirko Valdifiori added to his squad in recent weeks.