Napoli must win every game to claim Scudetto, says Hamsik

Napoli must win all of their remaining games if they are to secure the Scudetto this season, according to Marek Hamsik.

The Serie A outfit are second in the league standings, three points behind leaders Juventus with eight games left to play.

Napoli have the equal best scoring record in the league, with Gonzalo Higuain topping the scoring charts on 29 goals, 15 more than next best Carlos Bacca and Paulo Dybala, while also boasting the second-best defensive record.

However, with Juventus on a run of 20 games unbeaten in the league, including 19 wins within that streak, Hamsik knows Napoli cannot afford to drop any points.

"To win the Scudetto, you have to try to win all the remaining games," the 28-year-old said.

"I do not think Juve will still lose a lot of points."

Hamsik added: "I hope to do very well with the national team at the European Championships, but first I have to try to win the league title with Napoli."