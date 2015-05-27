Napoli to refuse questions on Benitez's future

Napoli have sought to cool rumours linking coach Rafael Benitez with Real Madrid by stating questions relating to his future will not be accepted at an unexpected news conference on Thursday.

The Serie A club called the briefing on Tuesday, fuelling rumours that Benitez could be set to assume the vacant role at Santiago Bernabeu following Carlo Ancelotti's departure.

However, with Napoli due to round off their league campaign against Lazio on Sunday, the club maintained Benitez's future will not be up for discussion.

"The press conference scheduled for tomorrow in the Technical Centre of Castel Volturno, with president Aurelio De Laurentiis and coach Rafa Benitez will only cover issues concerning Napoli and not the future of Benitez," read a statement on their official website.

"Questions, therefore, will not be accepted about the future of the Azzurro coach."

Madrid-born Benitez played for Real's Castilla side over seven years and coached the club's B team, with agent Manuel Garcia Quilon stating this week his client "would be truly happy" to take over at the Bernabeu.

Ancelotti departed Real on Monday after a disappointing campaign in the capital in which they added only the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup to their trophy cabinet.