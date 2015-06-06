Napoli sporting director Bigon quits

Napoli have announced that Riccardo Bigon has resigned as sporting director of the Serie A club.

Bigon's future had been the subject of speculation, with talk that he could take a role with Verona as Napoli prepare for a new era following the departure of coach Rafael Benitez.

Benitez was confirmed as the new Real Madrid coach this week after announcing that he would not extend his two-year stay in Naples.

Bigon, who had one year remaining on his contract, has now followed Benitez out of the club after six years in the role.

A short statement on Napoli's official website said: "SSC Napoli announces that Riccardo Bigon has resigned from the role of Director of Football. President Aurelio De Laurentiis thanks Bigon for the work done over the years."

Former Empoli coach Maurizio Sarri is reportedly the leading contender to replace Benitez in the Napoli hotseat.