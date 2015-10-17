Napoli stronger Scudetto candidates than Fiorentina - Sousa

Paulo Sousa claims Napoli are stronger candidates to capture the Scudetto than his Fiorentina team.

Fiorentina have won their last five Serie A outings and head into the clash with Maurizio Sarri's side at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday at the top of the table.

Sousa's men hold a six-point advantage over Napoli, but the Portuguese coach thinks their next opponents are more likely to be closer to the summit in May.

"It's only normal [that Napoli are considered stronger title contenders than Fiorentina], as we're talking about the culture and history of a club," Sousa said.

"Napoli were built to win Scudetti and they can do it this year, but we can all improve and are working together to earn national credibility.

"I don't believe that being Serie A leaders gives you responsibility, but rather it brings happiness.

"Other teams are better-equipped, including Napoli. They have an excellent squad, but we must recognise our qualities and our limitations."