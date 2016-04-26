Napoli will sell Higuain and should replace him with Kane, says Maradona
Diego Maradona believes Napoli will sell Gonzalo Higuain and should replace him with Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
Napoli will sell top goalscorer Gonzalo Higuain in the off-season, according to their former star Diego Maradona.
Higuain has scored 30 Serie A goals this season, 14 more than next-best Paulo Dybala, helping second-placed Napoli push for the league title.
However, their 1-0 loss to Roma on Monday saw their chances evaporate, with Juventus clinching a fifth-straight Scudetto with three rounds left to play.
Despite his goalscoring exploits in 2015-16, Maradona believes Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis will sell the Argentina international striker.
"I know De Laurentiis, and I think he will sell Higuain," Maradona told Piuenne TV.
"[Higuain] gave his best to Napoli, I don't think he can repeat this kind of form. We already saw it happen with [Ezequiel] Lavezzi.
"With the money he will earn, he will have to build a great team."
As for who he believes should be Higuain's replacement, Maradona pin-pointed the Premier League's top-scorer.
"It's not easy to replace Higuain, if it was up to me, I would choose Tottenham's [Harry] Kane," he said.
"I don't know how much he costs, but I would sign him."
