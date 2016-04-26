Napoli will sell Higuain and should replace him with Kane, says Maradona

Napoli will sell top goalscorer Gonzalo Higuain in the off-season, according to their former star Diego Maradona.

Higuain has scored 30 Serie A goals this season, 14 more than next-best Paulo Dybala, helping second-placed Napoli push for the league title.

However, their 1-0 loss to Roma on Monday saw their chances evaporate, with Juventus clinching a fifth-straight Scudetto with three rounds left to play.

Despite his goalscoring exploits in 2015-16, Maradona believes Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis will sell the Argentina international striker.

"I know De Laurentiis, and I think he will sell Higuain," Maradona told Piuenne TV.

"[Higuain] gave his best to Napoli, I don't think he can repeat this kind of form. We already saw it happen with [Ezequiel] Lavezzi.

"With the money he will earn, he will have to build a great team."

As for who he believes should be Higuain's replacement, Maradona pin-pointed the Premier League's top-scorer.

"It's not easy to replace Higuain, if it was up to me, I would choose Tottenham's [Harry] Kane," he said.

"I don't know how much he costs, but I would sign him."