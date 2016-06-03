Narrow win for Switzerland, Romania thrash Georgia on the road to Euro 2016

Switzerland recorded a hard-fought 2-1 win over Moldova in Friday's international friendly in Lugano.

An own goal from goalkeeper Stanislav Namasco after Blerim Dzemaili's header came back off the crossbar handed the home side the lead in the 12th minute.

The visitors did not give up, though, and Radu Ginsari equalised with 20 minutes left on the clock after being set up by Andrei Bugneac.

Admir Mehmedi eventually secured Switzerland the win in the 75th minute after some good work from Shani Tarashaj to boost his team's morale ahead of their Euro 2016 opener versus Albania on June 11.

Elsewhere, Romania hammered Georgia 5-1 in Bucharest to show they are a force to be reckoned with.

Adrian Popa opened the scoring after just 69 seconds with a left-footed finish in the bottom left corner, before Alexander Amisulashvili beat his own goalkeeper just one minute later to double Romania's lead.

Nicolae Stanciu then made it three early in the second half as the Romanians looked to shake off the tag of defensive experts after conceding just twice in qualifying.

A Cosmin Moti own goal saw Georgia briefly get back in the game, but Gabriel Torje restored his side's three-goal lead in the 80th minute, with Claudiu Keseru getting in on the act late on.

Romania start Euro 2016 against hosts France on June 10.

Ukraine saw off fellow Euro 2016 contenders Albania 3-1 in Bergamo.

Taras Stepanenko found the net to put Ukraine ahead after just eight minutes, but Albania swiftly hit back, with Armando Sadiku levelling the scoring in the 12th minute.

Andriy Yarmolenko restored his side's lead early in the second half, with Yevhen Konoplyanka deciding the match in the 87th minute.