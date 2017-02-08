Nasri available for Las Palmas after yellow card rescinded

Samir Nasri is available to play for Sevilla against Las Palmas in LaLiga on Sunday after the club confirmed the Frenchman has had a yellow card rescinded.

Nasri collected his fifth caution of the league season in a 0-0 draw at home to Villarreal at the weekend, a game in which he also had a penalty saved by Sergio Asenjo.

The midfielder was therefore due to serve a one-match suspension, but the booking was rescinded on Wednesday, meaning Nasri can face Las Palmas, who are unbeaten at home in LaLiga this season.

Nasri has been a key player in Sevilla's surprise title challenge, scoring two goals to help Jorge Sampaoli's men sit third in the table.

However, his spot-kick failure last time out could prove costly, with Sevilla now three points behind Real Madrid, who have two games in hand following the postponement of their trip to Celta Vigo.