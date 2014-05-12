Nasri expects to watch the World Cup on TV

Nasri has returned to form for Manchester City this season, starring under manager Manuel Pellegrini as the club claimed their second Premier League title in three years on Sunday.

However, Nasri does not believe he will receive a call from coach Didier Deschamps for the upcoming World Cup in Brazil, despite his man-of-the-match performance against West Ham on the final day of the season.

The 44-cap midfielder told French channel Canal+: "I think the dye is cast. I respect (Didier Deschamps') choice.

"I'll watch the World Cup on TV.

"If starting games in a club like Manchester City and winning two titles isn't enough, too bad, I won't regret anything."

Nasri featured in France's two-legged World Cup play-off against Ukraine last year before his uninspiring performance saw him dropped ahead of the nation's friendly against the Netherlands in March.

His axing came on the back of a three-match suspension handed down by the French Football Federation following an expletive tirade directed at journalists during Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine.

"I don't have much to reproach myself with," Nasri said.

"I had one bad game in Ukraine like most of my team-mates. Everything else, it's just pretences, false excuses.

"I've played in several clubs and I've never had any problem off the pitch or in the dressing room.

"Now, you can't be friends with 23 guys in a squad. That's the way it is."

France will come up against Switzerland, Ecuador and Honduras in Group E.