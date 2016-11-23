Nasri suffers recovery setback

Samir Nasri will miss Sevilla's upcoming LaLiga home match against Valencia and their Copa del Rey trip to Formentera as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury after suffering a setback.

The Frenchman sustained the injury in Sevilla's win over Sporting Gijon on October 29, but somewhat surprisingly made his return a week later against Barcelona.

He then missed the matches versus Deportivo and Juventus due to a recurrence of the problem, though, and Sevilla have now decided to take things easy with the 29-year-old.

"Samir Nasri will work on his recovery for the next week, Sevilla's medical department has decided after analysing the midfielder's evolution over the past few days," a statement on the club's website read.

"Nasri, who suffered a hamstring injury in the match against Sporting Gijon, sped up his recovery to participate in the game against Barcelona. This affected his complete recovery and kept him out of the games against Deportivo and Juventus.

"After reviewing his situation, the decision has been made to focus on his recovery for a week. Nasri will consequently miss the games against Valencia and Formentera."

Nasri has made 10 appearances in all competitions for Sevilla since his move from Manchester City.