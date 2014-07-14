Naughton eager to taste Pochettino style

Spurs play Seattle Sounders, Toronto FC and Chicago Fire as part of their trip to the United States and Canada.

New Tottenham boss Pochettino will be keen to make his mark as he attempts to introduce a new brand of football.

And right-back Naughton – who is on the fringes at White Hart Lane – will also be determined to impress.

He told the club's official website that he was looking forward to playing matches to put Pochettino's theories to the test, saying: "When you get a new manager you can't really get used to playing his style unless it's in a realistic game situation, so that will be one of the main things to get out of the tour.

"You can really put the style of play that he wants into practise and that's obviously one of the main things the friendlies are about.

"Fitness is another big thing that you can get out of these games, and also team spirit."