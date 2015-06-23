Navas avoids surgery on Achilles

Keylor Navas has confirmed he will not require surgery to the injured Achilles tendon that saw him leave Costa Rica's CONCACAF Gold Cup squad.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper was forced out of Paulo Wanchope's squad for the tournament – which starts on July 7 – after suffering with tendinitis during training.

Wanchope suggested the 28-year-old could undergo surgery to correct the problem, but the player has confirmed that will not be necessary.

"Happy, grateful to god, the club doctors have assessed me in Madrid and have discarded an operation on the heel injury," he posted on Twitter.

"Today I received platelet-rich plasma treatment on the left heel. Now to rest."

Navas made 11 appearances for Real in all competitions last season following his move from Levante after a successful World Cup campaign.