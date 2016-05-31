Navas ruled out of Copa America

Costa Rica and Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been ruled out of the Copa America Centenario due to an Achilles injury.

The shot-stopper is suffering from tendinopathy in his left foot - a recurrence of the problem that saw him miss the penultimate La Liga game of the season against Valencia.

Navas was ruled out of the upcoming Copa by the Costa Rican Football Federation (FEDEFUTBOL) on Monday.

Deportivo Saprissa goalkeeper Danny Carvajal has been called up to replace Navas.

Navas will see a specialist to deal with his injury, the same one that ruled him out of the CONCACAF Gold Cup last year.

There were fears the 29-year-old could suffer a major complication if he continued to play.

Navas' withdrawal is a huge blow to Costa Rica, who have been drawn with the United States, Paraguay and Colombia in Group A.

They open their tournament against Paraguay on June 4.