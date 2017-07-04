Navas wouldn't sign Barcelona star Messi for Real Madrid

Keylor Navas was asked if he would sign Lionel Messi for Real Madrid.

Regarded as the greatest player of all time, Messi has won five Ballon d'Or and 29 trophies during his time at bitter rivals Barcelona, including eight LaLiga titles and four Champions League trophies.

But with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale already at Spanish and European champions Madrid, goalkeeper Navas said he would turn away Messi.

"He is a great player, but the team-mates we have are incredible too. So no," Navas, who is determined to cement his position at the Santiago Bernabeu, told Marca.

Navas – who helped Madrid to LaLiga and Champions League glory in 2016-17 – was also asked to define outspoken Barca defender Gerard Pique.

Pique has never been shy to share his views regarding Madrid, their values and perceived refereeing injustices impacting Barca.

"He is a great player and one of the best centre-backs in the world," Navas said of Pique. "I can speak about him as a footballer, as that's what I can see, but as a person I don't know him. As a footballer he is a great professional and a very good player."