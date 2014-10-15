Nawalka: Poland satisfied with Scotland draw

Arkadiusz Milik equalised 14 minutes from time as hosts Poland salvaged a 2-2 draw with Scotland in Warsaw to stay top in Group D.

Scottish pair Shaun Maloney and Steven Naismith had cancelled out Krzysztof Maczynski's 12th-minute opener, before Milik earned Poland a share of the spoils late on.

While a win would have been ideal, Nawalka was pleased to see his team get back on level terms.

"We are satisfied with a point considering we were one goal down. It is good that we managed to recover," Nawalka said afterwards.

"The last 30 minutes looked very good and I regret that time ran out so fast and we did not manage to score a winner. The European qualifiers have just started and we are in a very tough group.

"We have launched our campaign for France very well. The only thing I can complain about are the mistakes in our defence which led to easy [goals] for Scotland. However, the team spirit is growing now."

Goalscorer Milik, on the other hand, was not completely satisfied with the result.

"It was tough game for us, but we expected it knowing Scotland are a very good team," said the 20-year-old striker.

"Of course, we feel a bit disappointed as we wanted to have nine points after three matches. When you beat Germany and make history you want more and more.

"We played at home with fantastic support, so we were going for three points. I regret the second goal we conceded as it was a lucky one for Scotland.

"It put us in a difficult position, but we showed character and managed to respond."