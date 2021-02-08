Nedbank Cup recap: Coaches, players comments and reactions

From Manqoba Mngqithi guiding Mamelodi Sundowns to the Nedbank Cup last 16 to Gavin Hunt's Kaizer Chiefs early exit. Take a look at how coaches and players reacted to the results.

Mamelodi Sundowns 3-2 Stellenbosch FC

Post-match interview with Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi from the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Versfeld.

Post-match interview with Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker from Loftus Versfeld.

Post-match interview with Man of the Match Peter Shalulile from Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Orlando Pirates 1-0 Uthongathi FC

Post-match interview with Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer from the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 match between Orlando Pirates and Uthongathi FC at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Post-match interview with Uthongathi FC coach Pitso Dladla from Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Post-match interview with Uthongathi FC player Xolani Slawula from Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Post-match interview with Man of the Match Katlego Maphathe, Richards Bay FC coach Simo Dladla and Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt from the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Richards Bay FC at the FNB Stadium.