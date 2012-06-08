Nedved insistent Juventus will spend

The former Ballon d’Or winner claims the Old Lady will be persistent in chasing their intended transfer targets over the summer.

"We have clear ideas [of what we want to do] and we will certainly not sleep [this summer]," he told Tuttosport.

Juventus are reportedly close to signing Udiense duo Kwadwo Asamoah and Mauricio Isla in a deal believed to be around £15 million for 50-percent stakes in the two highly-rated players.

There has also been significant interest in Pescara youngster Marco Verratti this week, with the Turin giants thought to be one of the forerunners in securing the talented playmaker’s signature.

Meanwhile, the former Czech Republic international feels like he is finally getting to grips with the role of director for the club he served admirably for the best part of nine years.

"When one stops playing, one must find his footing and it is not easy," the 39-year-old mused.

"You cannot set off by thinking, 'I played the game for 20 years and I know everything about this world. The hell you do!

"You must start from scratch and learn everything about it. I did not know where to begin and how to position myself, but then, over time I found my way."

ByJosh Butler