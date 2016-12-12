Nedved warns Juventus over Porto strength

Pavel Nedved has warned Juventus that they must approach their Champions League last-16 tie against Porto with the right mentality or risk a surprise early elimination.

Juve topped Group H and were drawn against Portuguese side Porto in Friday's last-16 draw, with many rating the Serie A champions as favourites to progress to the quarter-finals.

But Nedved, Juve's vice president, insists nothing can be taken for granted and pointed to Porto eliminating Roma in the play-off round as proof of the challenge the Bianconeri face.

"A good draw for us? It is all relative, you must not underestimate your opponents at this stage of the competition," Nedved told reporters.

"There is a great expectation on Juve now to reach the quarter-finals with ease, just as there is at home to win the Scudetto. In reality, things are never that simple in football. We have got two tough matches to negotiate before we can even think about the next round.

"Porto must be approached with caution given that they have knocked out an Italian team already. If your mentality is not right at this level, you will lose."

Nedved, though, has been impressed by Juve's performances under Massimiliano Allegri this season.

"We are delighted with our progress so far. Credit must go to the staff and players for what they have achieved in the first half of the season," he added.

"In the derby on Sunday we showed what Juve are all about, a team that rarely falters on the big stage. Even though we made a poor start against Torino, we rallied and turned the result on its head."