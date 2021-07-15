Neil Etheridge gives positive update from hospital after contracting Covid-19

Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is “slowly on the mend” but remains in hospital receiving treatment for Covid-19.

The Sky Bet Championship club revealed on Wednesday the 31-year-old had contracted coronavirus after he only recently reported back for pre-season training.

Etheridge, who made 43 appearances for the Blues last season, provided an update on his Instagram story from hospital on Thursday, which read: “Hi everyone, I’m feeling stronger today.

“I just wanted to let everyone know I’m slowly on the mend. I’m so overcome with feeling of thanks that I don’t even know where to start.

“I’ll put something a little more detailed out soon but all I can say for the time being is… thank you.”

Boss Lee Bowyer was pleased to hear a positive update on Etheridge’s health and revealed he had spoken with the wife of the Philippines international.

He said: “Neil is still in hospital at the moment, the most important thing from yesterday to today is he has improved slightly. He is in good hands, we know how great the NHS are. We have had some better news today from him.

“I have spoken to him and his wife, it is very difficult for her too. The most important thing is that he gets better. I have let him know that we are all here to support him, that we are all behind him. We trust he can be home soon.”

Birmingham begin their league campaign away to recently relegated Sheffield United on August 7.