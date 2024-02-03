Neil Warnock could return to football almost two years after ‘retirement’ – aged 75

Neil Warnock can’t get enough of football.

The veteran manager broke the 1,601-game record for most matches managed in English professional football in 2021, and left his last job, with Huddersfield Town, just months before his 75th birthday.

He first ‘retired’ from competitive management in April 2022 but in February 2023 returned to the Terriers 30 years after first becoming their manager. He was appointed on a half-season basis before, having staved off relegation, signing a one-year extension, thus prolonging his career again.

That time he refused to call it a retirement, saying: “I’ve probably had more comebacks than Frank Sinatra, but if the Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney are still going strong into their eighties, I’ve got a few years left in me yet.”

Now Warnock could be on the verge of seeing his ambitions fulfilled, with Aberdeen reportedly interested in his services on an interim basis.

The Dons fired Barry Robson mid-week and pulled off an impressive 1-1 draw with Celtic under first-team coach Peter Leven. They are hoping to appoint their next manager on an interim basis until summer as they review their full footballing operations from the academy up.

Warnock is one of three candidates supposedly linked with the job, with long-term considerations Neil Lennon, Jack Ross and Alex Neil not in-line for a short-term deal.

Warnock began his managerial career in 1980 with Gainsborough Trinity and went on to lead the likes of Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United and Crystal Palace. Including caretaker appointments he has held 19 managerial positions, but has never led a team outside of England or Wales previously.

Aberdeen are expected to make their decision next week, with a clash against Rangers coming on Tuesday.