Netherlands' Sneijder likely to miss France clash - Blind

Wesley Sneijder is likely to miss Netherlands' World Cup qualifier against France on Monday after hobbling out of their win over Belarus.

The Galatasaray midfielder was withdrawn at half-time in a rampant 4-1 win and head coach Danny Blind now expects his captain to miss the clash with their fellow Group A high-flyers.

However, with a number of other midfield options within the squad, Blind is yet to decide whether he will call up a replacement.

"The chance that he is there [against France] is minimal," he said, in quotes reported by De Telegraaf. "It's another injury.

"With Davy Propper, Jordy Clasie and Siem de Jong, I've got enough midfielders in the group that can replace him.

"But maybe I'll get someone else there that deserves it."