Neuer: Bayern Munich must cut out defensive 'madness'

Manuel Neuer acknowledged that Bayern Munich must improve in defence if they are to stand a chance of progressing past Liverpool in the Champions League.

Neuer returned to Bayern's team on Friday, following a three-game absence due to a thumb injury, but conceded after just 13 seconds in the 3-2 Bundesliga win over Augsburg when Leon Goretzka deflected into his own net.

Kingsley Coman – who went off injured late on – restored parity and the France winger again levelled when Augsburg went back ahead courtesy of Ji Dong-won.

David Alaba's second-half goal proved the winner, but Neuer says Bayern must cut out on the "madness" at the back, especially if they are to come away with anything from the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Jurgen Klopp's side at Anfield on Tuesday.

"The game was all great, but conceding the goals was, of course, madness," Neuer told reporters. "You cannot do that.

"We wanted to keep a clean sheet again, the good thing was that we still had time after the 1-0.

2 - @FCA_World have scored more than once against FC Bayern for the first time in the #Bundesliga, in what is their 16th game. Dreamland. #FCAFCBpic.twitter.com/hGofY4tWGA— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 15, 2019

"Liverpool will have more chances to score. We were caught cold twice on the wings, we need to stand better, occupy the box better and organise ourselves very well, especially with passes over the side so we can prevent that."

Bayern's victory took them to within two points of leaders Borussia Dortmund, who are not in action until Monday.