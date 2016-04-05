Neuer: Sometimes 1-0 has to be enough

Manuel Neuer was satisfied with Bayern Munich's performance after edging the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Benfica 1-0 at the Allianz Arena.

Pep Guardiola's side were in front within two minutes of kick-off on Tuesday when Arturo Vidal headed in a fine Juan Bernat cross, but the visitors were a regular threat on Neuer's goal.

The Bayern shot-stopper made an excellent save from prolific striker Jonas, who will miss the second leg through suspension after being booked, and the goalkeeper was happy with the result, which he compared to Bayern's 1-0 Bundesliga win against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

"It was just like in Frankfurt last weekend," Neuer said. "We only had a few good chances.

"Benfica’s defence did a good job. Their four-man defence works pretty well."

Guardiola had described Benfica's defence as the best backline in Europe before the match, and Rui Vitoria's men held firm to stay in the tie ahead of next Wednesday's second leg.

"In the end we were unable to score a second goal, but sometimes a 1-0 has to be enough," Neuer reflected.

Bayern are attempting to reach the semi-finals of the competition for the fifth successive season.