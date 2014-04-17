Neuer targets return against Real

The Germany international was withdrawn at half-time of last weekend's 3-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena after struggling with the complaint.

Neuer's availability for the UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg at the Bernabeu had been in doubt as a result of the problem.

However, Neuer completed rehabilitation work on Thursday and believes that he will be ready to line up against the Spanish giants.

"I feel very good. I'm assuming that I can play on Wednesday," he told the club's official website.

Neuer was absent for Bayern's 5-1 DFB-Pokal semi-final over Kaiserslautern on Wednesday, and is also likely to sit out Saturday's top-versus-bottom clash with Eintracht Braunschweig in the Bundesliga.