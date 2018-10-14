Neuer: We told Low we're ready for the challenge

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer insisted his team were ready to turn around their poor form after another loss on Saturday.

Joachim Low's men suffered a 3-0 defeat to Netherlands in the Nations League, leaving them with just three wins from their past 12 matches.

Germany were stunningly eliminated in the group stage at the World Cup, but Low survived.

Neuer lamented his side's missed chances against Netherlands and said the players had told Low they were desperate to turn their fortunes around.

"We created a fair few chances on goal. Our corners weren't too good, however. We weren't creating anything from them," he said, via DFB.de.

"We had enough chances to score one or two goals. Then we concede two late on, when we're obviously very open.

A nightmare in Amsterdam. October 13, 2018

"I don't know if every single player is feeling insecure. That's something every player needs to ask himself. We all made it clear to the head coach that we are ready for the challenge.

"When you lose that game, you obviously face a lot of criticism and people speak very negatively about the team. But [it] could have gone very differently, as you could see."

Germany face a huge test when they meet world champions France in the Nations League on Tuesday.