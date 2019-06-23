Neville: If they were my players they would never play for England again

Phil Neville said he was “completely and utterly ashamed” of Cameroon’s behaviour following England’s 3-0 victory in the sides’ ill-tempered Women’s World Cup last-16 clash in Valenciennes.

After Steph Houghton’s 14th-minute opener, Cameroon twice reacted to VAR decisions that went against them by remonstrating with the officials at length and appearing as if they may not continue playing.

The first occasion came in first-half stoppage time when Ellen White’s finish, initially ruled out for offside, was given as a goal.

Cameroon players protest over the award of England’s second goal (John Walton/PA).

And the second was shortly after the break, involving another offside call, as Ajara Nchout’s strike was disallowed.

Alex Greenwood subsequently fired in England’s third just before the hour mark in a contest that also saw them receive some rough treatment from their opponents, while Toni Duggan’s arm was spat on by Cameroon’s Augustine Ejangue.

England boss Neville, whose team will now face Norway in Le Havre on Thursday for a place in the semi-finals, told BBC Sport afterwards that “it didn’t feel like football”.

And he said in his post-match press conference: “I sat through 90 minutes there and felt ashamed.

“I’m proud of my own players’ performances and behaviour under circumstances that I’ve never seen on a football field before, and completely and utterly ashamed of the behaviour of the opposition.

“I didn’t enjoy the game for that reason, my players didn’t, apart from the fact we’re now in a quarter-final.

“All those young girls and boys that are watching back in England, playing in grassroots football – we’ve had millions of people watching England play a game against Cameroon with that kind

of behaviour. I think it’s pretty sad.”

Huge credit to the @Lionesses for their emotional control & discipline in what I can only imagine was a very testing game. This World Cup will be remembered for everything but the football. Couldn’t believe what I was watching at times today 😔

— Casey Stoney MBE (@CaseyStoney) June 23, 2019

“It takes you back to the times when you were a kid, you lost and you went home crying with your ball.”

There was a VAR check in the closing moments of the game when referee Qin Liang reviewed footage for a possible red card when Houghton was the victim of an awful challenge by Alexandra Takounda, the final outcome being a yellow.

Neville said Houghton was “in a lot of pain” with ice on her ankle and added: “We’re concerned about her.”

Neville also branded the spitting incident “pretty clear” and “unacceptable”.

Our quarter final is sealed by @lucyBronze back at the team hotel 📝 pic.twitter.com/XqpFUsQTLS

— Lionesses (@Lionesses) June 23, 2019

And when he was asked about a claim from Cameroon’s midfielder Raissa Feudjio that their boss Alain Djeumfa had told his team at half-time that “the referee wants England to win”, Neville said: “Their team mirrored their manager.

“If that was any of my players, and it will never be, they would never play for England again, with that kind of behaviour.

“I feel sorry for the referee. The decisions were correct.

“I would say get your ship in order first, before you start throwing stones.”