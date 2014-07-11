Neville set to learn fate on Man United future

Phil Neville thinks a decision will be made on his future involvement at Manchester United within the next week.

Neville returned to Old Trafford as first-team coach last July as part of David Moyes' backroom staff as the duo both arrived from Everton.

Moyes' departure in April saw player-coach Ryan Giggs promoted to interim manager for the remaining games of last season and the Welshman has subsequently become new boss Louis van Gaal's assistant on a permanent basis.

However, Neville is yet to discover his fate.

But the 37-year-old – who made over 350 appearances for United – is in a relaxed frame of mind.

"Football moves on and sometimes you have to move on," Neville is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"My future will probably be resolved in the next five days."

"I am speaking with the chief executive.

"There is no fall-out. If I am not involved [as a coach] I am sure I will be able to play a part in it in other ways."

Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt also helped Giggs when he took charge of the club last season, with the latter United's under-19 coach last season and also awaiting a decision on his future.