New boy Jojic hails Klopp welcome at Dortmund

The 21-year-old signed for the Bundesliga outfit from Partizan Belgrade for a reported €2.2 million in January, but is yet to make his Dortmund debut.

And, while stressing he needed to learn to speak German as soon as possible, he praised everyone at the club for making him feel welcome.

"It was like a family," Jojic said. "From groundsman to coach. Jurgen Klopp even said a few words in Serbian. He is very popular with us, his fearless mentality is very much appreciated in Serbia.

"I want to help the team on the pitch as soon as possible. But it is also important that I learn the language quickly. Hopefully I can give and interview in German soon."

Jojic also told how compatriot and former Dortmund star Miroslav Stevic had played a part in his decision to make the move to Signal Iduna Park.

"He told me that there is a unique atmosphere," he continued. "I know that the BVB fans are the best in Germany."