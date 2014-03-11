New deal for Gladbach goalkeeper Heimeroth

The new deal for Heimeroth, 32, comes just one day after the Bundesliga club signed Basel goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Switzerland international Sommer will join Monchengladbach at the season's end, as the club's current number one - Marc-Andre ter Stegen - is set to leave at the conclusion of the campaign, with Barcelona heavily rumoured to be his destination.

Heimeroth has not played for Monchengladbach's first team this season, but the back-up shot-stopper has committed his immediate future to the club he joined from Schalke in 2006.

"With his experience and character, Christofer will perfectly complement our new goalkeeper Yann Sommer," Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl told the club's official website.

"We are delighted that we have him in our squad for two more years."