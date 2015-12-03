New Ibrahimovic deal a question mark for PSG - Blanc

Laurent Blanc conceded the issue of a new deal for Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains unresolved, but insisted the club are fully focused on matters on the pitch.

The Sweden forward's contract at Parc des Princes expires at the end of the season.

Ibrahimovic has been linked with Premier League duo Chelsea and Arsenal, while a return to Milan was talked up by the 34-year-old's agent Mino Raiola, who has since described the possibility of a transfer to Serie A as unlikely.

It has so far been another prolific season for Ibrahimovic, with the former Barcelona, Juventus and Inter forward scoring 11 goals in 17 appearances in all competitions.

Asked about the prospect of a new deal for Ibrahimovic, Blanc said: "It's a big question mark. His contract will run until June 2016 so it's more about what the player wants to do.

"We are all focused on the league right now but that is a question we will ask ourselves. At 34, Zlatan is showing that he has still got it."

Addressing the subject of his future late last month, Ibrahimovic said: "There has been a lot of talk about how this is my last year at Paris Saint-Germain, but only I will decide what will happen.

"I have not decided yet what will happen at the end of the season. I don't know what will happen at this stage.

"I am still enjoying my football and I am happy. So long as I am feeling well, I will continue to play.

"Once I no longer feel good enough and can no longer reach my best level, I will retire."