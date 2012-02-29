New-look Serbia share stalemate with Cyprus
By app
A new-look Serbia side featuring five debutants were held to a 0-0 draw by Cyprus on Wednesday after missing several good chances to win a second successive match in as many days.
Following their 2-0 win over Armenia in the Cypriot port of Limassol on Tuesday, the Serbians again fielded a youthful team missing most of the stalwarts who failed to qualify for Euro 2012 after a poor campaign.
Cypriot keeper Christos Mastrou, himself a debutant, denied Serbia with a string of good saves in either half.
Particularly impressive were his interventions when Miralem Sulejmani and Stefan Scepovic looked poised to score, before Serbia's 18-year old defender Matija Nastasic made a late goal-line clearance to keep his side on level terms.
