New-look Serbia share stalemate with Cyprus

Following their 2-0 win over Armenia in the Cypriot port of Limassol on Tuesday, the Serbians again fielded a youthful team missing most of the stalwarts who failed to qualify for Euro 2012 after a poor campaign.

Cypriot keeper Christos Mastrou, himself a debutant, denied Serbia with a string of good saves in either half.

Particularly impressive were his interventions when Miralem Sulejmani and Stefan Scepovic looked poised to score, before Serbia's 18-year old defender Matija Nastasic made a late goal-line clearance to keep his side on level terms.