Liverpool moving for wonderkid compared with Lionel Messi: report

Liverpool are hoping to lure a 17-year-old Serbian superstar to the Premier League.

Arne Slot's side are currently top of the Premier League table after making an impressive start to the new campaign. The Reds have lost just once so far this season but did see off Crystal Palace shortly before the international break.

Following Jurgen Klopp's departure this summer, some cynics suggested Slot would struggle to keep up with the demands of the English game. Those claims were quickly quelled as his tactical masterclass at Old Trafford earned him plenty of early plaudits.

Liverpool 'want to sign' Serbian starlet Andrija Maksimovic

Red Star Belgrade midfielder Andrija Maksimovic (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to claims from Sky Sports in Germany, Liverpool are chasing the signature of exciting 17-year-old talent, Andrija Maksimovic.

Maksimovic recently became Serbia's second-youngest debutant and has continued to catch the eye with his performances for Red Star Belgrade. It is thought Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Manchester City are also hoping to present proposals in the near future to the talented midfielder.

Andrija Maksimovic in action for Serbia in the UEFA Nations League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Valued currently at €15 million (£12.5m), the teenager is already making waves across Europe, having also made his debut appearance in the UEFA Champions League against Inter Milan.

Able to play in multiple different positions, Makismovic can operate at right-back, right midfield and anywhere in attacking areas. He is nimble with a very short centre of gravity and loves to bring the ball onto his right foot to seek out either a shot at goal or a decisive pass in forward positions.

Guess who Makismovic has been compared to… (Image credit: Alamy)

"Little Messi is a talented player," said Red Star manager Vladan Milojevic recently. "He didn’t get the opportunity because he’s 17; in fact, I wasn’t even aware of his age. He earned the chance because of his hard work, quality, and everything he showed at Grafičar (Crvena Zvezda's reserve team)," said Milojević.

"This is a reward for him, but also a message to other players about what it’s like to play for a big club."

In FourFourTwo's view the story has arrived from knowledgable journalist Patrick Berger and his knowledge seems to indicate that Dortmund are already advancing the most on a move for the player.

Whether Liverpool choose to follow suit remains to be seen, but there is still a consensus the Merseysiders are in need of more bodies in midfield, and Maksimovic could solve those problems for at least the next 10-15 years.

Who is Andrija Maksimovic?

Andrija Maksimovic is only 17 years old but is already making a name for himself in both his homeland of Serbia and in Europe. He made his debut for Red Star Belgrade this year, aged 17 years and 129 days, narrowly surpassing former Red Star player Mitar Mrkela.

He earned the nickname "Messi" as a child because of his resemblance to Barcelona legend Lionel Messi with his distinctive long hair, but has since chopped the locks and opted for a more modern look.