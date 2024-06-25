Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators for Denmark vs Serbia?
Denmark and Serbia head into the final group game needing a win to boost their chances of qualification - but who are the ITV commentators for Denmark vs Serbia?
Denmark and Serbia meet in Munich this evening both in desperate need of a win to keep their round of 16 hopes alive, but who will be commentating on the game?
The Danes have drawn both of their opening two games at Euro 2024 so far 1-1 against Slovenia and England, although they'll perhaps feel aggrieved to have only come away with one point from the three lions rather than all three.
Serbia were unable to match the Danish result against England, losing 1-0 before a 1-1 draw with Slovenia left them in a perilous position at the bottom of Group C with just one fixture remaining.
VIDEO: ALL The Stadiums Being Used In Euro 2024!
Who are the ITV commentators for Denmark vs Serbia?
Tuesday's action will be shown live on ITV 4 or on the ITVX app in the UK with kick off scheduled for 8pm BST.
Mark Pougatch will host the evening as presenter, joined by a punditry team of Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Ange Postecoglou and Ian Wright to pick through all the action pre and post game.
A commentary team of Joe Speight and Andros Townsend will walk viewers through tonight's action, with the former Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Tottenham winger impressing with his insightful analysis in the early stages of this summer's tournament.
Denmark head into the game this evening as slight favourites following their impressive performance against England last week. Gareth Southgate's men were forced onto the back foot for the majority of the game, springing question marks over the security of a number of players' spots in the starting lineup moving forward.
James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.