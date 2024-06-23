Euro 2024: Albania forward Mirlind Daku banned for two games by UEFA

Euro 2024: Albania will be without Mirlind Daku for their final group game against Spain

Mirlind Daku takes a megaphone and chants to fans after Albania's game against Croatia at Euro 2024
Mirlind Daku takes a megaphone and chants to fans after Albania's game against Croatia at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Albania forward Mirlind Daku has been suspended at Euro 2024 by UEFA for chants he made after his nation's draw with Croatia.

The 26-year-old, who plays his football in the Russian Premier League for Rubin Kazan, is alleged to have shouted “f*** Macedonia” and “f*** Serbs” into a megaphone. Albania face Spain in their final Group B encounter on Monday knowing they must beat Luis de la Fuente's side.

