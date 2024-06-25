Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Denmark vs Serbia?

By
published

Denmark and Serbia's final group game of Euro 2024 will be officiated by a referee with an ever-growing reputation

Slovenia vs Serbia: Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic running during his side's defeat to England at Euro 2024.
Aleksandar Mitrovic will be hoping to come to Serbia's rescue in the final game of Group C (Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Denmark and Serbia battle it out in Munich tonight with their Euro 2024 fates hanging finely in the balance.

The pair sit third and fourth respectively in Group C having yet to secure a win between them, now in need of a victory to confirm their place in the round of 16.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.