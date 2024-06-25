Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Denmark vs Serbia?

Aleksandar Mitrovic will be hoping to come to Serbia's rescue in the final game of Group C

Denmark and Serbia battle it out in Munich tonight with their Euro 2024 fates hanging finely in the balance.

The pair sit third and fourth respectively in Group C having yet to secure a win between them, now in need of a victory to confirm their place in the round of 16.

With so much on the line, we're promised a feisty affair full of nerves and action, but who is tasked with overseeing tonight's game between Denmark and Serbia at Euro 2024? We detail that below.

Who is the referee for Denmark vs Serbia at Euro 2024?

François Letexier will officiate tonight's game (Image credit: Getty Images)

French referee François Letexier has been allocated to officiate the action at the Allianz Arena this evening, joined by a team of fellow Frenchmen, Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni, as his assistants.

Bastian Dankert, Fedayi San and Pol van Boekel sit in as video assisted referees and assistant video assisted referees respectively, while Lithuanian Donatas Rumšas is the fourth official.

One of the youngest referees at the tournament, Letexier is just 35-years-old and is making his senior tournament debut at Euro 2024. He has also been called up to the Paris Olympics later this summer.

VIDEO: Euro 2024: EVERYTHING You Need To Know!

The part-time court bailiff refereed the 2-2 draw between Croatia and Albania earlier this tournament, brandishing four yellow cards in total and overseeing a hugely dramatic game in Hamburg.

Denmark have averaged two cards per game so far this tournament, while Serbia have accumulated seven across their two fixtures so far.

