Euro 2024: Did Slovenia DELIBERATELY avoid Germany in the next round?

By
published

That yellow card has had implications on where Slovenia will end up in the knockout stages

Slovenia fans, two of them wearing green wigs and with their faces painted, cheer on their team during the Euro 2024 group stage match against Denmark in Stuttgart, Germany.
(Image credit: Alamy)

Alright, so of course the answer to the question is obviously 'no' - Slovenia haven't gone out of their way to try and game UEFA's system for deciding group placement when more conventional means fail. We're not talking about the Disgrace of Gijoin here.

Nonetheless, Slovenia have stumbled onto the most unconventional ways two sides have every been separated in the group stage. Their head-to-head record, goal difference and goals scored were all exactly identical with Denmark's in Group B, while their disciplinary records on the pitch were also the same...but it was an off-pitch booking that meant Denmark got the edge to finish second.

