New York City sign Mitrita to replace Villa

New York City have made Alexandru Mitrita their third Designated Player for the 2019 MLS season in a reported club-record deal.

Six-cap Romania international Mitrita arrives at Yankee Stadium as an apparent replacement for departed captain and NYCFC record goalscorer David Villa, who joined Vissel Kobe in December.

City have reportedly paid $8million to bring the 23-year-old forward in from Universitatea Craiova, where he had scored 13 goals in 18 league games this season.

"I'm very happy to be a part of this team and I'm looking forward to getting started," Mitrita said. "It is a great joy for me and I will do my best to play at a high level."

Mitrita has joined NYCFC in Abu Dhabi for pre-season, with their first fixture of the new MLS campaign coming at Orlando City on March 2.