New York Red Bulls not interested in Schweinsteiger deal

Red Bull Head of Global Soccer Oliver Mintzlaff has made it clear New York RB are not interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The former Germany international has been deemed surplus to requirements by Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford and recent reports suggested he could be on his way to MLS.

The US remains a possible destination but Mintzlaff says he will not be moving to his club.

"Schweinsteiger is a great player who has had an amazing career," Mintzlaff told Bild.

"But there are no talks [over a move to New York RB]. He is not an issue for us and he will not become an issue."

MLS chief Don Garber previously stated that he is keen to lure Schweinsteiger to the American top flight.

"We would welcome Bastian with open arms," Garber told Kicker.

" We know him from the 2014 World Cup, when he played against the USA. Plus he played an All-Star game here with Bayern. We are keeping a close eye on his situation."