Newcastle bring in young Northampton forward

Newcastle United have completed the signing of highly-rated teenage forward Ivan Toney from League Two side Northampton Town.

The 19-year-old, who scored 10 goals in all competitions last season, has signed a long-term deal at St James' Park after Northampton accepted an undisclosed fee.

Peter Beardsley, Newcastle's football development manager, said: "We have been very impressed with Ivan already.

"He is a very good player, with great enthusiasm and a first-class attitude, and has all the attributes to have a bright future at the club."

Toney added: "I'm happy to be here and very excited. The players here are a great standard and I can't wait to get going and show what I'm all about.

"Being a young lad who is scoring goals in the Football League was a great thing. Now I want to progress here and eventually do it in the Premier League."

Northampton manager Chris Wilder acknowledged his club could not stand in the way of a dream move for Toney, who became the youngest player in Town's history when he made his debut in 2012 at the age of 16.

"Newcastle United are a huge club and to have a club like that sign Ivan is of huge credit to Ivan and Northampton Town," said Wilder.

"I'm not surprised as it is clear he has a huge amount of ability and to have played 60 games and scored 13 goals in senior football at 19 years old, an age when not many players have even made their debut, shows just how much potential he has.

"We are really sorry to see him go but we understand and accept it is hard to stand in the way of a player when a big Premier League club have an interest. We wish Ivan well."