Newcastle capture Ayoze from Tenerife

The club had been strongly linked with the 20-year-old in recent weeks, and officially announced the deal on Friday.

Ayoze came through the ranks at hometown club Tenerife, breaking into the first team in the 2012-13 season, scoring once in eight appearances in the Segunda B.

Last season, Ayoze played a more prominent role, netting 16 times in 34 Segunda Division appearances as Tenerife finished 11th.

"I'm very happy to be here to start this new adventure," the striker told nufcTV.

"I'm very eager for it to begin and I'm very pleased to play for this magnificent club.

"Any football player would be interested in playing for such a club and I will earn my position to get in the first team."