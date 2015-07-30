Newcastle complete Mbemba swoop

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Chancel Mbemba from Anderlecht after gaining a Governing Body Endorsement at a hearing on Thursday.

The 20-year-old had already agreed personal terms with the Premier League side prior to the Football Association hearing with the only hurdle remaining to him playing in England next season being the awarding of an appropriate visa

Mbemba, who joins on a five-year deal, follows Aleksandar Mitrovic and Georginio Wijnaldum into St James' Park during the close-season.

"I'm very, very happy to be here. This is the biggest league in the world and I'm very proud to wear the shirt for this team and play in this league," the DR Congo international defender told Newcastle's official website.

"I'm going to do everything I can to help make the supporters happy, to help out my team-mates and to bring something extra to the team.

"I know the team very well. I've watched the Premier League and I know this is a massive team with big players and with a great coach.

"I've come here to Newcastle United because it's a very good move in my career to play for such a famous club. I am excited for the season ahead."