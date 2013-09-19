Newcastle confirm Cabaye punishment

The 27-year-old did not play the opening two matches of Newcastle's Premier League campaign after reported interest from Arsenal unsettled him.

Cabaye has since apologised for refusing to play in those fixtures – and the club's League Cup tie with Morecambe - but that has not stopped the club taking action against him.

Pardew confirmed that the France international was disciplined by the club, but added that he was pleased with his performances against Fulham and Aston Villa since returning.

"He has been disciplined for his action," Pardew said.

"He has accepted it and we move on. It was accepted in good faith.

"His performance last week spoke a thousand words. It is about performances.

"Newcastle fans want to see him pull on the shirt and perform."