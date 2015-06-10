Newcastle confirm McClaren appointment

Steve McClaren has been appointed as Newcastle United head coach on an initial three-year deal that could be extended to eight.

The Premier League club announced on Wednesday that the former England and Middlesbrough manager has succeeded John Carver, who had been in charge since the end of December after Alan Pardew left for Crystal Palace before his exit was confirmed on Tuesday.

Carver preserved Newcastle's top-flight status with a 2-0 victory over West Ham on the final day of the 2014-15 campaign, the side's first win in 11 games.

McClaren, who has also taken a place on the board at St James' Park, was heavily linked with Newcastle towards the end of last season and was sacked by Derby County last month after missing out on a place in the Championship play-offs.

"I am delighted that we have secured the services of one of the best coaches in English football," said managing director Lee Charnley.

McClaren said: "I am privileged to be appointed head coach of Newcastle United. This is a big club with a wonderful heritage.

"St. James' Park is like a cathedral on a Saturday afternoon, a symbol for the city and I am excited to be given this opportunity.

"I know how important Newcastle United is to the city and the region.

"The supporters are some of the most loyal, passionate and devoted in the world. Despite everything they maintain their faith. We owe it to them to do everything we can to reward them with success."

McClaren arrives at St James' Park faced with the challenge of attempting to unify a club unsettled by fan unrest aimed at owner Mike Ashley.

Supporters staged regular protests last season against a perceived lack of ambition under Ashley and the billionaire businessman will look to McClaren to mastermind a change in fortunes for Newcastle.

McClaren added: "There's a lot of work to do, but the club has made it clear about wanting success and I would not have come here if I didn't believe they were serious.

"This club has waited far too long to win a trophy. That's one of my primary objectives here.

"I've already won trophies as a manager, and a club the size of Newcastle United should be winning cups and finishing in the top eight in the Premier League.

"I'm determined to give the supporters of Newcastle United a team they can be proud of. The hard work starts now."