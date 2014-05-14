Newcastle confirm Pardew to stay as boss

Various members of the club's fanbase met with the board in a meeting on Monday, with the minutes published on the club's website on Wednesday.

At the top of the agenda was the future of Pardew, who had come into criticism from some sections of support after a dismal second half of the season which saw the team lose 13 of their last 19 Premier League matches.

A document was compiled by the fans and presented to the board with a list of questions, which were responded to accordingly.

"In addressing the document, the board stated that Alan Pardew will remain the club's manager," the minutes recorded.

"The board stated that incorrect media reports which claimed Newcastle United had contacted other individuals about the manager position were in the hands of the club's legal team."

Furthermore, the fans questioned Pardew's position as manager in light of the seven-match suspension he received for headbutting Hull City's David Meyler.

"The board explained that it had acted swiftly and decisively following the Hull City fixture and that the manager was left in no doubt that his actions were unacceptable," the board replied.

"The statement, warning and club fine imposed indicated how strongly the incident was viewed. The manager also publicly apologised and accepted all sanctions."